JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar

The body of a student was reportedly recovered in Guwahati's Manik Nagar area on Thursday. Sources said that the student allegedly died by suicide.

The incident took place in a rented accommodation, where the student was residing. The deceased has been identified as Sandip Koiri (18). He was a resident of Biswanath Chariali.

According to sources, the deceased was attending coaching classes at a private coaching institute in the city. He was reportedly preparing for the JEE examination, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Following the incident, police personnel arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the matter.