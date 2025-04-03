Guess How Many Aftershocks? 66 and Still Counting as Myanmar Trembles!

Just imagine waking up to a world where the ground beneath you won’t stop trembling. Myanmar is reeling from relentless aftershocks—66 and counting—after a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook the nation last Friday.

Advertisment

The tremors, ranging from 2.8 to a staggering 7.5 in magnitude, have left a trail of devastation, with the death toll surging past 3,000. As rescue teams battle against time, over 4,700 injured and 341 missing persons paint a grim picture of the unfolding crisis.

Myanmar’s military-led government has pledged a massive 500 billion kyats ($238.09 million) for relief efforts. In an emotional ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw, well-wishers poured in donations worth over $55 million to aid the recovery.

The tragedy has sparked a global response, with rescue teams and medical aid arriving from 16 countries. Yet, despite international support, disaster relief teams are struggling with damaged infrastructure, supply shortages, and a critical lack of heavy machinery.

The Myanmar Red Cross warns that safety concerns in the worst-hit areas are hampering relief efforts. Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw are among the cities hardest hit, with hospitals overflowing and thousands displaced.

In response, Myanmar has declared a week of mourning. The sheer scale of destruction has drawn comparisons to the deadly 1912 earthquake—the strongest in the country’s history.

Amid the chaos, the world watches as Myanmar fights to recover from one of its darkest days.

Also Read: Death Toll Crossed 2000 In Earthquake Devastated Myanmar, Many Missing