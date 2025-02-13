Joint Police Operation Seizes Large Quantity of Cannabis in Guwahati

A joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Guwahati city police has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cannabis in the Lokhra area of the city.

Advertisment

The police team confiscated 5 kilograms of the drug from a business establishment namely M/S Lakshmi Narayan.

Local residents have long been concerned about the ongoing sale of cannabis in the area.

In a significant development, the police arrested a woman who had been selling cannabis at her business for an extended period.

The cannabis was supplied by Jahangir Alam, who had been sourcing the drug from Boko and distributing it to various businesses in the city.

Both Jahangir Alam and the woman involved in the cannabis trade have been arrested by the police.