Over 22 kg of Ganja Seized in Guwahati; Four Arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP), based on secret intelligence inputs, carried out a targeted operation aboard Train No. 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Guwahati on Saturday.

During the operation, a total of 17.8 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) was seized from the belongings of two passengers. The individual packets of the narcotic weighed approximately 10.407 kg and 7.394 kg.

The two passengers, identified as Sonu Mishra (29) and Monoj Kumar (27), both from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the spot.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against them as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation by the Basistha Police Station and the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, a raid was conducted at Nalapara in Guwahati.

During the raid, two suspected drug peddlers were arrested.

The arrested individuals were Akash Swargiary (25), from Pamohi, Kamrup (M), Assam, and Robert Basumatry (25), from No. 1 Fasia, Harisinga, Udalguri, BTR.

Authorities recovered 4.57 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja), three mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs. 5,800 from their possession.

Both individuals were arrested and are currently under investigation.