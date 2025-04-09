Jorabat Gridlock Alert! Traffic Diversions Issued for Smooth Flow

In response to severe traffic congestion along the Khanapara-Jorabat stretch of National Highway 27, Guwahati Traffic police have issued a traffic advisory outlining diversions and alternative routes. The congestion is due to the ongoing PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete) panel placement work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is being expedited before the onset of the rainy season.

During a press conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mrinmoy Goswami informed that necessary diversions and route adjustments have been put in place to manage vehicular movement efficiently and minimize disruptions for commuters.

Diversions for Goods Vehicles:

From Upper Assam: Goods-laden vehicles heading towards Guwahati will be diverted at Kaliabor Tiniali and rerouted via the Sonitpur-Darrang-Baihata Chariali route.

From Nagaon, Morigaon, and Meghalaya: These vehicles will only be allowed entry into Guwahati via NH-27 between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Alternative Routes for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs):

To ease congestion and reduce travel time, LMVs from Upper Assam have been advised to take the following routes:

Digaru Point on NH-27 – Digaru Tiniali – Amsing Jorabat – Army Camp – Patharquarry Digaru Point on NH-27 – Digaru Tiniali – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi Chamota – Mayong – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi Jagiroad – Mayong – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi

The reconstruction work is currently underway in an 80-meter stretch near the petrol pump in front of Marwet. In the second phase, repairs will be conducted near Hanuman Temple, followed by work in front of the CRPF camp.

Goswami assured that the traffic police are closely monitoring the situation and working in coordination with NHAI to ensure the repair work is completed smoothly.

It may be mentioned that the NHAI has scheduled the repair work in three phases, which are expected to be completed within the next two months.

