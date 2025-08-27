Man Drowns in Artificial Floods Near Jorabat, Body Recovered

A tragic incident occurred near the 10th Mile area of Jorabat when a man drowned in an artificial flood caused by Wednesday’s heavy downpour.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Durga Sharma, a resident of Hatigaon. His body was found trapped against a pipe near the NRL petrol pump, carried by the strong current of water. Locals quickly spotted the body and rescued it from the stream.

The body has been sent to GMCH for post-mortem and further formalities.

It may be noted that several areas and roads across the city remain submerged due to the artificial floods, leading to major traffic jams on key routes.