Karnataka Polls: JP Nadda to Release BJP Election Manifesto Today

The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. On April 19, the BJP released the list of star campaigners on their official Twitter handle of the Karnataka unit.

As per the list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be among others to campaign.

Notably, Congress has promised a number of guarantees to the people of Karnataka ahead of the polls, including 200 units of free electricity.