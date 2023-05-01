Karnataka Polls: JP Nadda to Release BJP Election Manifesto Today

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is likely to release the party’s election manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections on Monday. The election manifesto will be released in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.
Sources said that the party manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment. Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement can be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Kolar on Sunday, came down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between him and a snake. PM Modi said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting answer" in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. On April 19, the BJP released the list of star campaigners on their official Twitter handle of the Karnataka unit.
As per the list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be among others to campaign.
Notably, Congress has promised a number of guarantees to the people of Karnataka ahead of the polls, including 200 units of free electricity.