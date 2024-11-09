JPC Meeting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill Underway in Guwahati

Since its formation on August 22, 2024, the JPC has conducted 25 meetings, reviewing inputs from six ministries and engaging with 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards, and four minority commissions.

The original Waqf Act of 1995 was introduced to oversee the regulation of Waqf properties. However, it has been the subject of significant criticism due to issues like mismanagement, corruption, and unauthorized encroachments.