JPC Meeting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill Underway in Guwahati

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, chaired by Jagatambika Pal is underway in Guwahati. This meeting marks the start of the JPC’s study tour, which will cover five cities - Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow - from November 9 to November 14.
Ahead of the meeting, Jagatambika Pal spoke to ANI, stating that officials from the Assam state government, the state Waqf board, the state minority commission, High Court lawyers, and various stakeholders would participate in the discussions.
Pal said, “We will talk to the representatives of the Assam State Government, the Waqf board here, the state minority commission, lawyers of the High Court and stakeholders. Today we will discuss in detail with the officials of North East, the boards and the stakeholders regarding our amendment bill."
The JPC is set to submit its report to Parliament by the end of the first week of the Winter Session, which runs from November 25 to December 20. This initiative forms part of a broader effort to overhaul the Waqf Act, ensuring that Waqf properties are managed effectively for the benefit of the community.
Since its formation on August 22, 2024, the JPC has conducted 25 meetings, reviewing inputs from six ministries and engaging with 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards, and four minority commissions.
The original Waqf Act of 1995 was introduced to oversee the regulation of Waqf properties. However, it has been the subject of significant criticism due to issues like mismanagement, corruption, and unauthorized encroachments.