Junmoni Rabha Death: Asomiya Yuva Mancha Asks Tough Questions Of Govt

The Asomiya Yuva Mancha on Tuesday demanded justice for the deceased Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha and asked when a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will arrive to take over the investigation.
Addressing the media in a press conference at the Dispur Press Club in Guwahati, the Asomiya Yuva Mancha said, “The Assam CM visited the site of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari. The DGP and a forensic team also came for an investigation. However, no one went to Junmoni Rabha’s home.”
Dharmakanta Gogoi representing the organization questioned as to why there is so much negligence in the case of Junmoni Rabha’s death.
He asked, “Why has no one visited the house of Junmoni Rabha till date? Anand Mishra has been presented with a lock as a gift. He has been asked to refrain from speaking before the people and the media. They have prevented him from rising in front of Assamese media. What happened to Junmoni Rabha can also happen to Anand Mishra.”
“What is the reason behind no one from the home department visiting Junmoni Rabha’s home till date? Why has CBI not arrived yet? If the CBI is not coming, then the CM should clarify about it. No action has been taken against Leena Doley and Runa Neog so far,” he asked.
Meanwhile, the organization also announced that Asomiya Yuva Mancha and Mahila Yuva Mancha will organize 30-day-long protests from June 1 till June 30 demanding justice for Junmoni Rabha.