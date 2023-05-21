Assam Congress Demands Judicial Probe in Junmoni Rabha’s Death Case

Amid the investigation going on in connection with the death of Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha, Assam Congress delegation on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into her mysterious death.
A few days after Junmoni’s death, Congress delegation team led by the leader of the Assam Congress Legislature Party, Debabrata Saikia, visited her residence in Guwahati and interacted with her family members.
After interacting with her mother, Sumitra Rabha, the party has demanded a judicial probe into the case besides CBI investigation.
Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal was quoted by ANI saying, “Apart from the CBI, we have demanded judicial probe into the case. Today, the party MLAs met the family members of Junmoni Rabha.”
Earlier today, a team of Nagaon Police visited Junmoni’s Guwahati residence based on the FIR lodged by her mother.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rupam Bordoloi was interrogating Junmoni’s mother, Sumitra Rabha, in connection with the case. The grief-stricken mother is cooperating with the investigating process, sources informed.
On Saturday, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh officially stated that after reviewing every angle related to the case and after discussions with the CID Assam and senior police officers of Assam police headquarters had recommended the Assam government to transfer of investigations of all the four cases that been registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Addressing the press conference here in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh said, “I also want to put it on record that this decision of mine to transfer the investigation to CBI has been taken on two grounds. One the public sentiments, their desires and demands to transfer the cases to CBI and secondly, one of our own officer has lost her life, it is deemed appropriate that the case is investigated by a neutral agency. However, having seen the investigation by CID Assam in last three days, I would also like to say that this decision of mine doesn’t in any way question the professional capability of CID Assam. I have great regard for the capability that CID Assam has displayed during the last few years and all the cases that have been entrusted to CID Assam in last few years have been investigated and taken into logical conclusion. However, I reiterate that I have taken the decision to transfer the cases to CBI for the sake of public sentiment and neutrality.”