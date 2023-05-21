Nagaon Police Reach Junmoni Rabha’s Guwahati Residence

Two days after the mother of deceased Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha filed an FIR, a team of Nagaon Police reached her residence in Guwahati on Sunday.
Based on the FIR filed, the Nagaon Police reached her residence and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rupam Bordoloi is interrogating Junmoni’s mother, Sumitra Rabha, in connection with the case. The grief-stricken mother is cooperating with the investigating process, sources informed.
After the mysterious death of Morikolong SI Junmoni Rabha in a car accident on May 16, her family alleged criminal conspiracy and murder. Later on May 19, Sumitra Rabha, her mother, filed an FIR at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.
She had demanded a fair and detailed investigation into the entire incident and also to punish all those involved in it. She narrated the entire incident that occurred on the night the incident took place in her FIR.
On Saturday, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh officially stated that after reviewing every angle related to the case and after discussions with the CID Assam and senior police officers of Assam police headquarters had recommended the Assam government to transfer of investigations of all the four cases that been registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Addressing the press conference here in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh said, “I also want to put it on record that this decision of mine to transfer the investigation to CBI has been taken on two grounds. One the public sentiments, their desires and demands to transfer the cases to CBI and secondly, one of our own officer has lost her life, it is deemed appropriate that the case is investigated by a neutral agency. However, having seen the investigation by CID Assam in last three days, I would also like to say that this decision of mine doesn’t in any way question the professional capability of CID Assam. I have great regard for the capability that CID Assam has displayed during the last few years and all the cases that have been entrusted to CID Assam in last few years have been investigated and taken into logical conclusion. However, I reiterate that I have taken the decision to transfer the cases to CBI for the sake of public sentiment and neutrality.”