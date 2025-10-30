“Justice for Zubeen First”: AJP Chief Demands Post Malone Concert Be Cancelled

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on the state government, demanding the immediate cancellation of the upcoming Post Malone concert, slated for December 8, 2025, under the government’s Concert Economy Policy. Gogoi said that such a high-profile entertainment event should not be held until the truth behind the death of Assam’s legendary artist Zubeen Garg is made public.

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi said, “We demand that the government cancel the entertainment event featuring Post Malone until justice is served for our beloved icon Zubeen Garg. Such extravagant programmes must be suspended until the actual truth behind his death is revealed to the people.”

The AJP chief further declared, “Until our cultural icon gets justice, and until Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discloses the truth before the public, there should be no concert of the global music sensation and American rapper Post Malone in Assam.”

‘Use the ₹100 crore-plus fund to build a Zubeen Garg Cultural University’

Criticising the government’s decision to spend over ₹100 crore on the Post Malone event, Gogoi urged that the massive budget be redirected to establish a world-class Zubeen Garg Cultural University in Guwahati, calling it a far more meaningful tribute to the late artist.

“The state government is ready to splurge over ₹100 crore for a single concert, while ignoring the emotions of millions mourning Zubeen Garg. That money should instead go toward building a cultural university in his name — a lasting monument to his artistic legacy,” Gogoi asserted.

A cultural icon who defined an era

Describing Zubeen Garg as “the heartbeat of Assam’s identity,” Gogoi said his untimely and mysterious death had left the state in shock, and the government’s silence had deepened the grief. He emphasised that before organising global concerts, the administration must ensure transparency and justice in Zubeen’s case.

‘We don’t need foreign validation’

Gogoi also highlighted the immense talent within Assam’s own music fraternity. “Our musicians have already proved their calibre on national platforms. Even Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu once said that if the musicians of Mumbai witnessed the talent in Assam, they would be paralysed,” Gogoi reminded.

He pointed out that several artists from Dibrugarh, who once collaborated with Zubeen Garg, are now performing with leading Bollywood stars such as Kailash Kher and Arijit Singh, reflecting the unmatched creative strength of the region.

‘Justice before celebration’

As the state government pushes forward with its Concert Economy Policy, Gogoi’s remarks have struck a chord with the public, reigniting calls for accountability and respect for Assam’s own heroes before celebrating foreign acts.

He concluded emphatically: “Before celebrating global music, the government must first honour the voice that defined Assam’s soul. Until justice is served and the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death is revealed, no concert — however grand — holds any meaning.”

Also Read: Post Malone to Rock Guwahati on December 8 — Assam Enters Global Concert Map