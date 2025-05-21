Post Malone to Rock Guwahati on December 8 — Assam Enters Global Concert Map

Global music sensation and American rapper Post Malone is all set to perform live in Guwahati on December 8, 2025 — marking a landmark moment for Assam’s music and entertainment scene. The highly anticipated show will be a part of the state government’s newly launched Concert Economy Policy, aimed at boosting tourism, youth engagement, and cultural vibrancy in the region.

Announcing the development during a press conference in Dergaon, Golaghat on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In today’s Cabinet, we have approved the Concert Economy Policy which we had previously discussed during the Budget session in the Assam Legislative Assembly.”

Sarma further revealed that Assam is now taking cues from states like Gujarat and Meghalaya, which have successfully tapped into the concert economy. “There are many concerts going on in our neighbouring state Meghalaya. Of late, there was a concert of Coldplay in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The state of Gujarat generated revenue of ₹600 crore from just one concert,” the Chief Minister noted.

While Post Malone and his team have previously been drawn to Shillong, Meghalaya, this time Guwahati will be in the spotlight. The December concert is expected to attract massive footfall, with tourism and hospitality sectors already gearing up for the influx.

“In December, there will be a mega concert in Guwahati, which will have healthy competition with our neighbouring state Meghalaya,” Sarma added, underlining that Assam has so far lagged behind in the concert economy but is now ready to catch up.

Under the new policy, the state government has identified Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat as prime venues for future concerts. Organisers will be encouraged and supported by the government to host international-standard events in these cities.

With global acts like Post Malone now turning towards Guwahati, the state's leap into the world of mega concerts signals a new cultural era for Assam — one where music, economy, and youth energy converge.

Also Read: Assam Approves Concert Economy Policy; Mega Concert Planned in Guwahati This December