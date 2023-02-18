"Justice Has Been Served": Ranjit Bora's Wife After Prime Accused Shot Dead

The relief was writ large on her face but so was the pain. The wife of deceased businessman Ranjit Bora has hailed Assam police after the prime accused in the murder case was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday.

“After three long months, justice has been finally served. I can now live in peace,” she told reporters.

She also hailed Assam police and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their proactiveness against criminals and malefactors in the state.

The prime accused in the case, Shah Alam Talukdar, was allegedly shot dead by police after he jumped custody.

According to information, Shah Alam had fled from police custody on Thursday with handcuffs on while he was being taken to Botahghuli for conducting a search operation.

He was shot dead at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati by a team of Satgaon police.

Shah Alam was shot in the chest two times, resulting in his death, police said.

Earlier on February 10, Shah Alam tried to commit suicide while he was inside the lockup. According to the police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.

On February 6, the Dispur Police got custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days. He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora.

On February 5, many facts regarding past crimes in which Talukdar was involved had come to the fore. As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running a school named Excel Academy in Guwahati’s Panjabari.

It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.