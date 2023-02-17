Assam: 3,047 Arrested So Far In Child Marriage Crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took to Twitter to inform about the number of arrests made in connection with child marriage cases across the state. Sharing a graphical representation, the Assam CM informed that so far, a total of 3,047 arrests have been made related to child marriages.

Calling child marriage a “social scourge”, CM Sarma said that the government in Assam is committed towards abolishing the practice one and for all. He wrote, “Child marriage is a social scourge and we are committed to ensure this evil practice is stopped. The arrests in Assam include accused and perpetrators of this crime and not done after verifying their religious affiliations.”

According to the information shared by the Assam CM, the total number of child marriage cases registered across the state stood at 4,235, while a total of 6,707 people remain accused in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, 3,047 people have been arrested by the Assam Police amidst a statewide crackdown on the social evil, the majority of which are male. As per the date shared by CM Sarma, of the total number of people arrested in the matter, 2,954 are male and 93 are female.