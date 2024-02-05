Justice Vijay Bishnoi Sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Justice Vijay Bishnoi took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Monday.
Bishnoi's oath of office was administered by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with a host of other dignitaries including cabinet minister and bureaucrats were present at the occasion.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma congratulated Justice Vijay Bishnoi and accorded warm wishes for a fruitful tenure.
Taking to platform 'X', he wrote, "I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure."
Justice Vijay Bishnoi previously served as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court. His appointment will take effect from the date of assuming charge. The appointment was announced through an official notification from the appointment division of the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice, Government of India.