Juvenile Gang Of Pickpockets Busted In Guwahati On Children's Day

On a day which celebrates children and the essence of innocence and youth, a disheartening incident has come to the fore from Guwahati. The menace of a gang of children making a day out of petty crimes like pickpocketing has been reported from the Bhangagarh area of the city.
Initial reports stated that a minor girl aged around eight to nine years old was apprehended by the locals in Bhangagarh on Tuesday as other members of the notorious gang managed to escape.
Witnesses mentioned that the members of the gang of children target many pedestrians and pick their pockets mostly when they are not looking. The menace has been growing in the area and it is posing a threat to the safety of people's belongings.
Meanwhile, father the apprehended girl was handed over to the police, a search of her belongings revealed Rs 36,050 in cash that she had accumulated from picking pockets.
According to the information received, the girl has been kept at the Bhangagarh Police Station for the time being and will be handed over to the Child Welfare Department in due time.
Officials said that the girl told them that she was a resident of Maligaon, however, her accent suggested she is originally from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.