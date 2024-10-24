Kachutali Eviction: Accused Arrested For Attacking Cops Dies In Jail

An accused, arrested for attacking on-ground police personnel amid violent clash between civilians and authorities during an eviction drive at Kachutali in Sonapur, died in jail on Thursday.
Identified as Abdul Karim, the accused died at Guwahati Central Jail at around 11:30 am. As per reports, he was suffering from tuberculosis and had been taken for a medical examination on Wednesday. Following his death, Abdul's body has been kept at the morgue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Violent clashes in Kachutali during an eviction drive on September 12 led to several deaths after the police had to fire "retaliatory" shots to "control the crowd". Officials of the district administration and police personnel on the ground sustained injuries and several police vehicles were damaged in alleged stone pelting and violent outburst from the residents, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said.
The dispute was over a 200-bigha government land allegedly occupied by people, who were termed as 'outsiders'. Violent scenes were witnessed as police and administrative officials came under attack by a group of encroachers. Armed with sticks and other weapons, the attackers targeted both the officials and their vehicles.
Speaking out on the incident, GP Singh, who reached the site on the following day, said that the police firing was an attempt to control the crowd that led to the death of two locals.