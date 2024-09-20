Gauhati HC Halts Further Eviction At Sonapur's Kachutali Till Sept 30

Notably, two people were killed in police firing, while at least 15 policemen were injured as a massive clash erupted in Assam's Sonapur on September 12 (Thursday) during an eviction drive. The dispute was over a 200-bigha government land allegedly occupied by people, who were termed as 'outsiders'. Violent scenes were witnessed as police and administrative officials came under attack by a group of encroachers. Armed with sticks and other weapons, the attackers targeted both the officials and their vehicles.