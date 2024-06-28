Kahilipara CRPF Jawan Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene In Guwahati

Shocking details of the murder of a CRPF jawan in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality emerged on Friday after the investigating police team took the accused wife and her lover to recreate the crime scene.
The entire process was completed under the supervision of a magistrate. The police took the accused wife Hiramoni Haloi and her lover Arup Das to the scene of the murder.
According to reports, the investigating team were able to deduce how the murder was committed. At first, the wife strangled the husband with a stole. As she held him by the neck, her partner suffocated him with a blanket, the police informed.
Meanwhile, the neighbours expressed displeasure at the sight of the accused raising slogans demanding the harshest punishments for them. They demanded that the two be either handed capital punishment or be sent to jail for life.
The matter pertains to the death of Ditumoni Haloi, a CRPF jawan who was posted in Manipur. When he used to be out on duty, the wife would engage in infidelity. However, when she was caught with her partner, the duo conspired and killed the jawan.
Earlier, the police contacted the child welfare committee (CWC) to take over custody of the couple's two children.
The police arrested the wife and the lover for the murder and took the statements of their two sons, who apparently witnessed the incident.
Officials informed that Ditumoni Haloi and Hiramoni were married 14 years ago. Moreover, Ditumoni was friends with Arup Das. Das used to visit the couple at their rented space in Kahilipara frequently. Some time about five years ago, the relationship between him and Hiramoni started to grow strong. The duo entered into an extra-marital relationship which has continued for about the last two years.
The police had recovered the stole and a blanket, allegedly used to commit the murder and sent it for forensic tests for further details into the matter.
Reports on Tuesday claimed that the husband, a CRPF jawan, was mostly posted in neighbouring state of Manipur. He belonged to Tihu town in Assam and lived with his wife and their two children on rent at the Adarshapur area of Kahilipara in Guwahati.
On Monday (June 24), Ditumoni reportedly returned home on a leave to find Hiramoni with her lover. The encounter proved fatal for him in the end.
After being caught, the wife conspired with her lover to kill the husband. They reportedly locked the room, overpowered and strangulated him leaving him dead, according to the statements of the two children recorded by the police.
The couple's two sons narrated before the police about how their father was killed. According to their statement, their mother and her partner together committed the crime. Moreover, the duo used a bath towel to strangulate him and when he was unresponsive, they took the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the children said.