Kalakshetra Wears An Elegant Look As Lokmanthan 22 Begins Today

With inaugural ceremonies planned, Lokmanthan 2022 is all set to begin from Wednesday at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The third iteration of the biennial colloquium Lokmanthan returns with Guwahati hosting the event. It has been organised by Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Intellectual Forum of North East.

The aim for this year’s edition is to give a podium to ethnic groups of the Northeast to showcase their culture.

The inauguration will be attended by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kalakshetra today.

Various seminars under different themes have been planned to take place during this edition of the Lokmanthan. These seminars will be attended by intellectuals, artists, writers and researchers from all over the country.