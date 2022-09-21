Assam, Mizoram CMs To Hold Fresh Round Of Talks On Border Issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold another round of talks with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on the pending Assam-Mizoram border issues.

This comes days after the border talks took place between the Union home minister Amit Shah and CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

It may be noted that Assam CM Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had met with Amit Shah in Delhi last week in that regard.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma will hold meetings with his Mizoram counterpart after returning from the national capital to carry forward the initiative to resolve the inter-state border disputes.

The two CMs are also likely to meet with the Union home minister to further discuss the developments in the matter.