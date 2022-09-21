Assam, Mizoram CMs To Hold Fresh Round Of Talks On Border Issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold another round of talks with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on the pending Assam-Mizoram border issues.
This comes days after the border talks took place between the Union home minister Amit Shah and CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reported on Tuesday quoting sources.
It may be noted that Assam CM Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had met with Amit Shah in Delhi last week in that regard.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma will hold meetings with his Mizoram counterpart after returning from the national capital to carry forward the initiative to resolve the inter-state border disputes.
The two CMs are also likely to meet with the Union home minister to further discuss the developments in the matter.
They had last met in November, 2021 in the presence of Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the decades-ling pending matter.
The border dispute had turned violent in July last year which resulted in the death of seven Assam Police personnel, while several others were injured.
A couple of rounds of talks were held following the skirmish between delegations from the two Northeastern states in a bid to sort out the issue amicably.
Mizoram had been declared a union territory in 1972. Carved out of Assam, it was then made a state in 1987.
Following initial acceptance on the border with Assam, disputes gradually began to rise from the Mizoram side leading to skirmishes which turned violent last year.