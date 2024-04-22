"Kamakhya Corridor Construction Won't Harm Hills or Structures": Assam Govt Assures High Court

In a significant development regarding the much-debated Kamakhya Temple Corridor, the Gauhati High Court has been actively engaged in hearing public interest litigation (PIL) against its construction. The state government recently submitted a report to the court asserting that the corridor's construction will not pose any harm to the Nilachal hills or the revered temple structures.
Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia firmly refuted claims opposing the corridor, dismissing them as baseless and driven by commercial interests. Despite the government's assertion, the High Court has granted the petitioners two weeks to review and respond to the government's report.
The PIL, filed by a group of 13 individuals, seeks transparency regarding the proposed corridor's construction, with a specific emphasis on ensuring the preservation of the ancient temple's structures. The petitioners demand assurances that construction will not commence without obtaining requisite approvals and clearances from the Department of Archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.
Responding to the PIL, the Gauhati High Court issued a show cause notice to the Assam Government, highlighting concerns raised by the petitioners. Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted a two-week window for the state government to furnish its response. Senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general Devajit Lon Saikia accepted the notice on behalf of the state government.
The controversy surrounding the Kamakhya Temple Corridor underscores the delicate balance between development initiatives and the preservation of cultural heritage. As the legal proceedings unfold, stakeholders anxiously await the court's decision, which will likely have far-reaching implications for the future of the temple and its surroundings.