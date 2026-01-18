Kamakhya Railway Station Gears Up for Amrit Bharat Express Inauguration

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train, the spotlight has now shifted to the launch of two more long-distance trains under the Amrit Bharat Express initiative.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the two trains later today via video conferencing. One of the trains will be flagged off from Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, while the other will begin its journey from Dibrugarh.

Ahead of the inauguration, Kamakhya Railway Station witnessed heightened activity and preparations. Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary were present at the station to review arrangements and take part in the programme.

The train being inaugurated from Kamakhya will connect Assam directly to Rohtak in Haryana, significantly improving long-distance rail connectivity for passengers from the Northeast. The second train will operate between Dibrugarh and Lucknow’s Banti Nagar, further strengthening rail links between Assam and northern India.

With the virtual inauguration scheduled shortly, railway authorities and local administration have put all arrangements in place at Kamakhya Railway Station, ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

