9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains to Link Assam, Bengal with Rest of India

Indian Railways is set to significantly enhance affordable long-distance travel with the introduction of nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains linking Assam and West Bengal to multiple regions across the country. The new services, expected to be launched within a week, will expand the network of modern, non-AC long-distance trains aimed at providing comfortable travel at economical fares for the common passenger.

The nine new trains will strengthen connectivity from the eastern and northeastern regions to populous states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as well as distant destinations including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. With this addition, the total number of operational Amrit Bharat Express trains will rise to 39 since the service was first launched in December 2023.

Conceived as part of Indian Railways’ Amrit Kaal vision, the Amrit Bharat Express offers sleeper-class, non-AC travel at affordable rates of around Rs 500 per 1,000 kilometres, with proportionately lower fares for shorter journeys. The trains follow a transparent pricing structure without dynamic fares, making them accessible to a wide cross-section of passengers, particularly migrant workers, students and families.

The new routes include services between Kamakhya–Rohtak, Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar–SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar–Panvel (Mumbai), Santragachi–Tambaram, Howrah–Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sealdah–Banaras.

Trains from New Jalpaiguri will directly link North Bengal with southern and central India, while services from Alipurduar will connect the Dooars region with major industrial and metropolitan hubs. Routes passing through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also strengthen the eastern corridor.

Designed to handle high passenger volumes, especially during peak travel seasons, the Amrit Bharat Express offers modern amenities such as improved seating and berths, foldable snack tables, charging points, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire safety systems, pantry cars and facilities for divyangjan passengers. Indian Railways said the expansion reflects its commitment to inclusive, reliable and affordable rail travel for everyday users across India.

