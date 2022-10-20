Kamakhya Temple Not Being Properly Maintained: SC

The Supreme Court, focusing on hygiene, said on Wednesday that the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained.

A bench of Justices comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple said that there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

Justice Rastogi who visited the place during vacation observed, “I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can’t be any compromise on hygiene.”

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who appeared for the temple, submitted that it is case where few people have been writing letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of.