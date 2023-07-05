Kamakhya Temple ‘Panda’ Misbehaves With Devotees from West Bengal, Video Goes Viral

Pandas (Priest) in and around Shakti Peethas in India have often been accused of extorting/ blackmailing devotees, seeking large donations in the name of the goddess, and even, on occasion, picking devotees’ pockets and assaulting them.
In a similar kind of incident in Guwahati’s ancient Kamakhya Temple, a panda (priest) was caught on camera demanding Rs 800 per person for eight people for performing puja inside the sanctum sanctorum.
The video of the incident has been widely circulated by the devotee and now went viral on social media.
“This cannot happen here, come let’s go to the office then. Just pay me Rs 100 per eight people and that’s it; did I say you to pay Rs 1000 or Rs 2000? You have not even entered the premises, people here pay more, but, have I asked you to pay me a huge amount. At least pay me Rs 800 for eight people. I didn’t approach you people, it was you who have come to me requesting to perform the puja. You are carrying iPhone, but you have no cash to pay. Do you have Google Pay? Send the money through GPay. This temple is not made for clicking pictures,” said the panda (priest).
The priest then moved away with a heavy heart saying he don’t need the money. The video ends.
Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, a team of Pratidin Time has enquired about the incident and has visited the priest at Kamakhya Temple on Wednesday to know his part of the story.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, the priest identified as Dhiraj Sarma said, “I am a small priest who runs his family by performing puja at Kamakhya temple. My father remains unwell almost all the time, my mother is a housewife. I am a degree pass out youth and also doing my C.A course. The devotees who had made my video viral were paying me Rs 400 to Rs 500 after the puja, but, I asked them to pay at least Rs 100 per person. They were a total of eight people, hence, I thought, they would give me at least Rs 100 per person. I think that was quite genuine from my point of view. Later, they gave me Rs 800 and asked me whether I am happy or not?”
The priest also claimed that some have criticized him for his behavior and his compulsion to pursue money from devotees from West Bengal.