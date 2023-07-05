‘No Direct Sighting of Leopard’, Clarifies Assam State Zoo Authorities

The authorities of the Assam State Zoo have issued a clarification regarding the advisory on the sighting of a leopard in Guwahati.
The Divisional Forest Officer of the zoo have clarified that there was no direct sighting of any leopard in and around the zoo area. He said that some footprints were sighted at the hilly area of the zoo during regular patrolling, which were suspected to be of a leopard.
The authorities stated that ‘no leopard has been sighted near the inhabited area in and around Zoo and no captive leopard escaped from Zoo.’
It may be mentioned that on June 3 (Monday), the Range Forest Officer of the Assam State Zoo has issued an advisory for the resident staff of the zoo asking them not to venture out alone at hilly forested area during night hours. This had stirred panic among people residing in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area.
He also appealed to people not to go up the hill inside the zoo. He also advised parents not to leave their children alone.