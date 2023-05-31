Kamrup DC Chairs Meet to Review Progress of Measles & Rubella Vaccination

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district, Pallav Gopal Jha held a task force meeting to review the progress of Measles-Rubella vaccination.
The meeting that was held in Guwahati was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Health Department and WHO. This meeting comes in a bid to achieve the target set by the Government of India for the eradication of measles and rubella from the country by December this year.
During the meeting, the Kamrup DC stressed for expedited follow up and surveillance to eradicate measles and rubella from the region. Detailed discussion was held on the steps to be taken, including vaccination for the eradication of the disease.
In the meeting, WHO Consultant Dr. Arup Deka explained the effects of measles and rubella. He stated that the first doses of vaccine should be given between nine months to 12 months and the next dose should be given between 16 months to 24 months.
In the Kamrup (M) district, 86 percent of the second dose of measles and rubella vaccines was given in 2022-23. The rate at the state level is 84 percent.
Dr. Deka confirmed that there is no outbreak of measles and rubella disease in Kamrup so far.
Pallav Gopal Jha directed the health officials to ensure that each child in the district is timely vaccinated. He also asked the officials to submit a report on the children who have been deprived of the vaccination.