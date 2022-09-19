New Directives Issued for Durga Puja Celebrations in Guwahati

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has issued new directives for festive Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati.

The new directives were announced in a meeting held by the district administration and the Guwahati Police on Monday.

Each Puja committee has to take permission from the local police to organize the Pujas.

The Puja committees have been asked not to hold pandals on the streets. CCTVs have to be mandatorily installed in all Puja pandals. Each Puja committees must also have its own volunteers.

The administration has also urged the committees not to use too much lightning inside the pandals. Adequate lighting has to be provided around the pandals.

The names and contact numbers of the President and Secretary of the Puja committees have to be in the banner.

In regard to the Durga idols, completely pollution free items have to be used to make them. The administration has also asked committees to immerse idols of Goddess Durga during the day itself.

All cultural programs have to end before 9 pm. The administration also appealed the committees not to play loud music.

The administration further said that discussions will be held with the Asaam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on the electricity issue.

As safety and precautionary measures, all Puja committees have to necessarily make fire extinguishers available. The committees also have to make first aid facilities available for any emergency.

In order to ensure cleanliness around the Puja pandals, dustbins have to be provided. Providing clean drinking water to all people also has to be a priority of the committees.