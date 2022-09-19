Hyderabad TRS Leader Booked For Allegedly Slitting Woman’s Throat

A complaint has been lodged in Hyderabad against a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for allegedly attacking and attempting to slit the throat of a woman.

The leader has been identified as Vijay Sinha Reddy.

According to reports, the incident took place in Panjagutta area of Hyderabad and the woman is currently undergoing treatment and in critical condition.

The area CI Harish Chandra Reddy said, “We registered an FIR and case has been registered against 448, 324, 354(a) 506 sections of the IPC.”

Apparently a video went viral showing the woman writing in pain with cut marks on her neck after which the police took action.

The woman’s husband said, “She called me two-three times at the hospital where the cops were also present. She stated that the attacker was Vijay Sinha, Jublee Hills MLA's PA.”

He claimed, “He would call several times on my wife's number. I've heard the call records between them and he would do nude video calls.”

“But finding the house address and attacking is unexpected. Now she is critical and unconscious. What all she could tell she has told now. My fear is that he is associated with the MLA and they have rowdy-sheeters with them. They may harm us again,” her husband added.