Kamrup Excise Dept Seizes Huge Quantity of Foreign Liquor, 3 Persons Detained

In a significant crackdown, the Kamrup Metropolitan Excise Department reportedly seized approximately 135 cartons of foreign liquor intended for sale in Meghalaya through illegal means.
As per reports, the liquor was seized after a Bolero Pik Up was intercepted in the Jorabat locality on Saturday and extensive search operations were conducted.
It is noteworthy that the liquor was transported without any valid documents.
Following this incident, the driver of the vehicle was detained and a case was lodged under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act.
Furthermore, in another coordinated effort, an operation conducted by the Excise Department's enforcement team led to the seizure of 150 litres of illegal liquor and a Maruti Swift vehicle, reports said.
Reportedly, two individuals, including the driver of the vehicle were apprehended and charged under Section 53(1)(a) of the Excise Act.