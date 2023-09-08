Kamrup (M) Admin Announces One-Time Assistance of Rs 75 Lakh to Evicted Families in Silsako

The Kamrup Metro District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has decided to allocate a sum of Rs 75 lakh as one-time assistance in the first phase from the funds of Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority to the households who have been evicted in Silsako, of late.
According to a press release, in the first phase, each of the five RCC houses evicted in Silsako will receive Rs 10 lakh and the five Assam model houses will receive Rs 5 lakh.
Earlier on September 1, tensions have flared up once again at Silsako in Assam's Guwahati as eviction situation intensifies.
The police and local administration were working to reclaim approximately 150 bighas of land from encroachment.
Protests have erupted in response to the administration's eviction efforts, leading to clashes between protestors and law enforcement authorities.
In the course of these confrontations, a number of protesters have been apprehended by the police.