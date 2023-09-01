Silsako Eviction: Authorities Working To Reclaim 150 Bighas of Land from Encroachment

Tensions have flared up once again at Silsako in Assam's Guwahati as eviction situation intensifies.
The police and local administration are working to reclaim approximately 150 bighas of land from encroachment.
Protests have erupted in response to the administration's eviction efforts, leading to clashes between protestors and law enforcement authorities.
In the course of these confrontations, a number of protesters have been apprehended by the police.
The situation remains fraught as opposing sides stand their ground, underscoring the ongoing challenges surrounding land disputes and the delicate task of balancing legal measures with community concerns.