Kamrup (M) Admin Asks Schools Not to Conduct Exams During Ambubachi

The Kamrup (M) district administration asked schools of Guwahati not to conduct any examination during Ambubachi Mela which is scheduled to be held from June 22.

Earlier, on April, a meeting was held at the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall on Friday for smooth conduct of ‘Ambubachi Mela’ starting from June 22 to June 26, 2023. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dhrubajyoti Hazarika.

Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha issued the notification asking not to conduct exams during Ambubachi so that the students doesn’t face any issue in reaching the examination centre.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the District Administration, Assam Police, senior 'Dolois' (priests) and office bearers of the Kamakhya Devalaya.

The ADC informed that Kamrup (Metro) district administration will be coordinating between all departments and Kamakhya Devalaya for a hassle free ‘Ambubachi Mela’ this year.

For accommodation and food, the ADC said that last year the camps for devotees have been raised from three to five, but, this year the district administration is planning to increase it further.

During the meeting, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was assigned the responsibility of taking special measures to maintain the hygiene of the whole city of Guwahati including the temple premises during the five-day ‘Ambubachi Mela’.

GMC was also tasked with lighting the roads of the Nilachal hills from top to bottom. On the other hand, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will undertake the responsibility of lighting up important places including Jalukbari flyover, Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra (Cemetery), Balaji Temple, Umananda temple among various city parks.

The health department will set up health camps at Kamakhya temple premises as well as at the entrance gate of the temple below the Nilachal Hills. While, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will ensure uninterrupted power supply during the five-day ‘Ambubachi Mela’.

The forest department has been given the task of cutting down the branches of all the leaning trees nearby Kamakhya temple. The forest department has also been asked to stock up on anti-snake venoms and keep the snake rescuers on the loop.

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will organize public transport from various areas of Guwahati to the entrance gate of the temple below the Nilachal hills for worshipers.

The Public Health Engineering Department has also been directed to take necessary measures to ensure that there is no shortage of water in the temple premises and camps set up for the devotees during the five-day ‘Ambubachi Mela’.

The Guwahati Police Commissioner's office will also take up a comprehensive plan to ensure traffic congestion and crowd management and the safety of devotees during the fair (Mela).