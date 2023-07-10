Kamrup (M) Admin Identifies 33 Black Spots Prone to Accidents

The Kamrup Metro administration on Monday identified 33 places across the district as black spots and accident-prone areas.
While chairing a meeting with the District Road Safety Committee here in Guwahati, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Pallav Gopal Jha has directed the additional deputy commissioners, district transport officials, and other senior officials to analyze the pattern of accidents in these 33 black spots and rectify the same within 15 days besides creating awareness of same.
The DC also directed all the concerned departments to make immediate arrangements for proper road signage, road safety reflectors, and other road safety equipment at accident-prone locations, as well as to cut down roadside jungles and remove sludge and sand deposits on the road.
DC Jha while speaking about the traffic safety measures has asked the concerned departments to speed up restoration of roads, construction of footpaths, and expedite work on roads that are under construction, etc.
The Deputy Commissioner has urged the PWD officials to put up speed bumps on roads connecting the National Highways.
On the other hand, DC Jha has directed the Transport Department to take strict action against vehicles violating traffic rules, especially bikers not wearing helmets.
Further, addressing the excise department, DC Jha asked the concern officials to take strict action against ‘Dhabas’ and restaurants selling liquor illegally.