Kamrup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines to App-Based Taxi Services

The Kamrup (M) district administration has issued certain guidelines for cab drivers after a meeting was held between the top officials of the administration and drivers of Ola, Uber, Rapido and other taxi services. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Wednesday (June 1).

The guidelines issued by the administration are as follows:

· From now onwards, the administration makes uniforms compulsory for cab drivers while driving a car.

· Passengers must display their destination and fare as soon as they board the vehicle.

· Four-wheelers must be operated with AC.

· Cab drivers cannot cancel a trip as per their choice.

· Each organization must have a local office in the city.

· Nodal officers should be deployed in the local office.

· Taxi Aggregators like Ola, Rapido, Uber, PeIndia cab must have a telephone number for ease of communication

· Drivers and Companies of all the cab operators must sort out their internal issues, and complaints soon

· Taxi Aggregators will have to provide both online and offline facilities to passengers for paying the fares

Last Saturday, taking cognizance of the customer complaints against Rapido, Ola and Uber, the Assam Transport Department issued a helpline number where customers can register their complaints regarding alleged unfair practices and violations of consumer rights.

Customers can lodge their complaints about the above-mentioned claims at this helpline number – 95311-07482.

The development came after an App-based cab driver had landed into controversy after one of its drivers allegedly beaten up with a rod and called Bangladeshi to the passenger named Mohd Abuzar Choudhary on Saturday last.