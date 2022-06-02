Bank Employee Shot Dead in J&K’s Kulgam District

A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, over 100 Hindu families have fled Kashmir as panic spread after the killing of a Hindu school teacher in Kulgam, a community leader said on Wednesday.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead Rajni Bala, 36, outside a government school in Kulgam that lies south of Srinagar - the latest in a spate of targeted killings of civilians.

Also Read: 2 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed With Arms, Ammunition In Mizoram

Avtar Krishan Bhat, president of a Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla, said that around half of the 300 families living in the area had fled since Tuesday.

"They were terrified after yesterday's killing. We will also leave by tomorrow as we are waiting for a government response," he said. "We had asked the government to relocate us outside Kashmir,” reported Hindustan Times.

According to reports, residents claimed police had sealed off a area in Srinagar and stepped up security around places where Kashmiri Pandit government employees live.

The local administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on families fleeing, but Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, last month assured Kashmiri Pandits that measures would be taken for their security.