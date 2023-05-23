Kamrup (M) Admin Orders Magisterial Probe into ‘Eviction Drive’ at Silsako Beel

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has directed the Kamrup Metro District administration to conduct a magisterial enquiry in connection with the incident of the eviction drive at Silsako Beel in Guwahati.
Based on AHRC case no. 4627 of 2022/23 (9)/3, the Kamrup metro admin has entrusted Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj to cause an enquiry into the aforesaid matter and submit the findings within next seven days to the AHRC.
Further, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate, Kamrup Metro district has directed Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita to assist ADM Priyanshu Bharadwaj in the course of enquiry.
It may be mentioned that earlier in the month of February this year, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had launched an eviction drive at Silsako beel, a protected wetland in Assam’s Guwahati.
The operation began with as many as 15 excavators and 3000 armed personnel securing the site.
Around 250 houses that are been illegally constructed on Silsako Beel near the Chanchal area of VIP road were evicted in the operation.
According to government reports, there are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas of land are under the clutches of encroachers.
Earlier, speaking to the media, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Chairman, Narayan Deka said, “A total of 1200 bighas of land in Silsako is under the control of encroachers. At this point of time, it is not possible to evict everyone in a single go. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel upto Narengi will be evicted.”