Kamrup (M) Admin Orders Magisterial Probe into ‘Eviction Drive’ at Silsako Beel

Based on AHRC case no. 4627 of 2022/23 (9)/3, the Kamrup metro admin has entrusted Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj to cause an enquiry into the aforesaid matter and submit the findings within next seven days to the AHRC.

Further, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate, Kamrup Metro district has directed Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita to assist ADM Priyanshu Bharadwaj in the course of enquiry.