Kamrup (M) Admin Office to Function 'Digitally' From May 2.

“This team will download the entire digital submissions hourly basis and distribute it to the different respective branches and amalgamated establishments in their respective e-mail without fail and uninterrupted manner. All branches and amalgamated establishment of the office of the Deputy Commissioner office, Kamrup (M) district will have their respective e-mail and one branch Nodal staff from among the senior and junior assistants and one NIC staff to receive respective digital submissions from the public and stakeholder as forwarded by the DIO, NIC team to their own respective branch and amalgamated establishment for e-office process,” reads the notification.