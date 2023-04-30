Kamrup (M) Admin Office to Function 'Digitally' From May 2.

As per the directions of the State Government, all the branches and amalgamated establishment of the Deputy Commissioner's Office of Kamrup Metropolitan District will function through e-office mode from May 2.
In a notification, the administration said that the general public and all the stakeholders can now send their petitions and prayers of different service-related requests in digital format through the following dedicated e-mail ID: e-office-dckamrupm@assam.gov.in.
Only matters pertaining to court cases, departmental proceedings, confidential matters and Election office under Kamrup Metro district will remain out of the purview of e-file system.
The Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha in the notification has mentioned that DIO, NIC, Kamrup Metro District and his team will be the custodian of e-mail ID designated for the public and stakeholder for digital submission of their petitions, prayers of different service related requests in digital format through the said email ID.
“This team will download the entire digital submissions hourly basis and distribute it to the different respective branches and amalgamated establishments in their respective e-mail without fail and uninterrupted manner. All branches and amalgamated establishment of the office of the Deputy Commissioner office, Kamrup (M) district will have their respective e-mail and one branch Nodal staff from among the senior and junior assistants and one NIC staff to receive respective digital submissions from the public and stakeholder as forwarded by the DIO, NIC team to their own respective branch and amalgamated establishment for e-office process,” reads the notification.
For further details read the notification below: