Why Assam CM Gets Irked Over Reporter’s Question?

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday got irked over a question by a television journalist about a controversial Jal Jeevan Mission contractor who had slapped Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit, of late.
The chief minister immediately countered the journalist for asking the question to him and said that he should have asked the question to the police not him.
CM Sarma claimed that a journalist must go through induction training before going to the field reporting.
As a few journalists gathered at an event to put forward a few questions in front of the chief minister, one of the journalists questioned him about the JJM incident to which he said that it was a question that he should have asked the Officer-in-Charge and not him.
“If I had been a journalist, I would have asked the question to OC,” he said.
He further said, “Like doctors need a degree in their respective field, journalists also need a mass communication degree. If you had a mass comm degree then you would have taken the opportunity to ask relevant and pressing questions as you get to meet us only for a few minutes.”