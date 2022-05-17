Kamrup (M) Administration Releases Helpline No for Emergency Situation

The Kamrup (M) district administration has released a helpline number for the citizens during the monsoon so as to get emergency help from the administration during flood.

The numbers released by the administration are- 0361-1077/ 9678471071. The numbers will be available 24x7 and citizens with any help can call in this number.

Notably, Guwahati reels under artificial flood since Tuesday morning due to incessant rainfall. Waterlogging in several areas have also been reported due to rain. Many citizens are stuck in flood and landslides reported from several areas of the city.

It may also be mentioned that the guard wall near Isckon temple at Gandhibasti also collapsed due to landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.