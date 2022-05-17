Ferry Services Between Guwahati And North Guwahati Suspended

Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati on the Brahmaputra River have been suspended on Tuesday amid rising water levels.
Water levels in the Brahmaputra are reaching dangerous levels as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the Northeast.
Officials informed that all ferry services from North Guwahati have been suspended as a result. The ferry piers have been submerged due to rising water levels, they said.
Meanwhile, the suspension of services has caused problems for people preferring to use ferries as a mode of transport.
It may be noted that the meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Guwahati.
It informed that the city will likely receive two to three centimeters of rainfall every hour over the next few days.
The weather department also warned about chances of landslides in Guwahati amid heavy rains.
As many as two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
A report from ASDMA said that the calamity has affected 1,97,248 people in 652 villages.
The 20 districts that have been affected by floods are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.
Hojai is the worst-hit district where 78,157 people have been affected due to the flood followed by Cachar where 51,357 people are affected. 16645.61 hectares of cropland are underwater, the report added.