Ferry Services Between Guwahati And North Guwahati Suspended

Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati on the Brahmaputra River have been suspended on Tuesday amid rising water levels.

Water levels in the Brahmaputra are reaching dangerous levels as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the Northeast.

Officials informed that all ferry services from North Guwahati have been suspended as a result. The ferry piers have been submerged due to rising water levels, they said.

Meanwhile, the suspension of services has caused problems for people preferring to use ferries as a mode of transport.

It may be noted that the meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Guwahati.

It informed that the city will likely receive two to three centimeters of rainfall every hour over the next few days.