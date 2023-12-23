Kamrup (M) DC Launches Special Drive to Trace Illegal Land Mutation

In a bid to address the grievances of the general public, the Kamrup Metro District Commissioner (DC) has announced a special initiative to inspect government offices in order to trace illegal mutation practices.
According to an official notification issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, DC Sumit Sattawan will conduct a comprehensive inspection schedule of the various Revenue circle offices in the Kamrup metro district.
The DC will reportedly interact with the people and discuss on land-related grievances and illegal mutations. The visit will be conducted at revenue circle offices across the distrcit once every month.
In regard to this, all officers, officials, and staff of the concerned Circle Offices were notified of the upcoming inspections and interactive sessions with the public. The timetable for the circular inspections and public engagement is as follows:
The schedule mentioned above will be repeated at 9 am on the same days every month.