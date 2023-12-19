Kamrup Metro DC Exempted from State Level Meetings, Protocol Duties

The Kamrup Metro DC has been advised of the following arrangements:

1. So far as receiving guest at Guwahati airport is concerned, District Commissioner Kamrup (Metro) will only receive the President of India and Vice President of India, Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India and any other visiting dignitaries where his presence is specifically required by instruction of the State Govt. One ADC protocol will be appointed to receive all other guests at the airport.