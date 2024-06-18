Torrential Rains Trigger Landslides, Imperil North Guwahati Heritage Sites

North Guwahati faced multiple landslides on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the region, causing significant damage and endangering local heritage sites.
In a tragic incident near the Kurma Janardan temple at Sri Sri Aswaklanta Temple, large rocks from the hills collapsed, impacting the temple premises. Additionally, landslides occurred at Jatadhar hills near Aswaklanta Devalaya, compounding the damage.
Three families were affected by the landslides, highlighting the destructive impact of the natural calamity on local communities.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation and coordinating rescue efforts to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate further risks.