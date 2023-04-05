Kamrup (M) Declares ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ Ahead of Prez & PM’s Visit to Guwahati

In view of the upcoming visit of the President of India and the Prime Minister of India to Guwahati, Kamrup Metropolitan district has been declared as a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ from April 6 to April 8 and from April 13 to April 14.

An order in this regard was issued by the Additional District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan District on Wednesday.

Notably, President of India Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam on April 6.

This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state.

In this regard, Kaziranga National Park Director Jatindra Sarma earlier informed that Elephant Festival will be organised at the national park on April 6 and 7 where the president will take part.

Meanwhile, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will host a mega event to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu where 11,000 dancers will perform in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 14.

The spectacle, expected to be the largest in the Northeast in terms of the congregation of more than 10,000 Bihu dancers, in a single frame, may make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.