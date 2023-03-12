Assam: Prez Murmu to Attend Kaziranga Elephant Festival on April 6, 7

President of India Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam on April 6.

In this regard, Kaziranga National Park Director Jatindra Sarma informed that Elephant Festival will be organised at the national park on April 6 and 7 where the president will take part.

President Murmu is scheduled to witness and enjoy the beautiful sights of the national park in a jeep and elephant safari.

“The festival will be held at various places in Kaziranga, however, the venues will be determined only after a high-level meeting,” said Director Jatindra Sarma.

It may be mentioned that Kaziranga Elephant Festival is a yearly organised festival held at the national park for the conservation and protection of Asiatic elephant.

It is jointly organised by the forest department and tourism department with an aim to highlight and find ways to resolve increasing man-elephant conflict in the state.

Over hundreds of domestic Asiatic elephants, decorated from head to toe, participate in several programs such as parade, races, football and dance earning appreciations from the spectators.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had landed in Guwahati before heading off to Meghalaya and Nagaland in order to attend the swearing in ceremonies of the chief ministers of the newly formed governments in the states following the recently held assembly elections.

PM Modi was welcomed by the newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. From there, PM Modi left for Meghalaya first to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Later on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Nagaland in order to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.