Kamrup (M) DM Orders Magisterial Probe into Custodial Death of Youth at Jalukbari PS

The district magistrate of the Kamrup Metro has entrusted the sub-divisional magistrate Shanta Karki Chhetri to cause an enquiry into the death of one Md Jeherul Islam (24) son of Nabor Uddin, a resident of Moripam village under Baghbor police station in the district of Barpeta, who was found hanging inside the toilet of the lock-up of Jalukbari police station on December 4, 2023.