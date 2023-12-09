Kamrup (M) DM Orders Magisterial Probe into Custodial Death of Youth at Jalukbari PS

The district magistrate of the Kamrup Metro has entrusted the sub-divisional magistrate Shanta Karki Chhetri to cause an enquiry into the death of one Md Jeherul Islam (24) son of Nabor Uddin, a resident of Moripam village under Baghbor police station in the district of Barpeta, who was found hanging inside the toilet of the lock-up of Jalukbari police station on December 4, 2023.
The sub-divisional magistrate said in a press statement that to come to a conclusive decision, it required to take the statements of intending individuals and organizations in connection with the death of the aforementioned person in police custody.
Thus, the intending individuals who want to comment on the incident has been asked to visit the office chamber of the sub-divisional situated at the first floor, District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro in Guwahati’s Hengrabari to register their statements from 11 am onwards on December 14, 2023.