Kamrup (M) Schools Implement Mandatory Bag Checks After Tragic Incident in Sipajhar

In response to the tragic incident at Padumpukhuri High School in Sipajhar, Darrang district, the IS/DEEO (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator for SSA, Kamrup Metro, has issued a directive mandating all government, provincialized, and private schools within the district to conduct daily checks of students' bags and pockets.
According to the notification, class teachers are required to ensure that students are not in possession of arms, weapons, sharp objects, or any toxic products such as liquids, gutka, tobacco, and cigarettes, as well as any other objectionable items. If any such items are discovered, they must be confiscated immediately, and parents must be informed without delay. A formal report should also be sent to the IS/DEEO (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator.
The notification emphasizes the seriousness of this matter, stating that these procedures must be strictly adhered to in all schools across Kamrup Metro on a daily basis.