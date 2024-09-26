Kamrup (M) Schools Implement Mandatory Bag Checks After Tragic Incident in Sipajhar

According to the notification, class teachers are required to ensure that students are not in possession of arms, weapons, sharp objects, or any toxic products such as liquids, gutka, tobacco, and cigarettes, as well as any other objectionable items. If any such items are discovered, they must be confiscated immediately, and parents must be informed without delay. A formal report should also be sent to the IS/DEEO (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator.